Eli Wylie of the “Spice of Life” team accepts the winning trophy from Chili Festival Chairman Bill Bean after last year’s festival. Submitted photo

Attention all chili “chefs” – it’s time to enter the Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off for your chance to win the grand prize of $1,000. Planning for the 16th. annual event began in May and the committee is working to make the Sept. 23, 2023 event the largest and best ever.

Led by Chairman Bill Bean, the committee includes Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Hunt Dunham, Mary Collier, Jeramiah Stocksdale, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Mark Hall, Dwight Paul, Vince Gonzalez, Cortney Porter and Amy Armstrong.

There are lots of opportunities to be a “winner.” Additional contests include the best salsa contest with a first prize of $150, a corn hole tournament with the winner taking home $200, the hot pepper eating contest awarding $150 and the suck, chew and blow contest winners pocketing $50.

Also, the chili team with the most creative booth design will win $100.

The Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles will return and Dwight Paul, parade chairman, welcomes groups, bands, clubs and neighborhoods to participate.

If interested, email Paul for details at: urbanahooplaparade@gmail.com.

It’s time to “tweak” your favorite chili recipe and take advantage of the discount offered to early entries. Entry forms are available online at www.chilicookoffofurbana.com and are discounted at $25. until Sept. 10. Later entries will increase to $50.

In addition, vendor applications are available online for those wishing to join the fun. Deadline for all applications is Sept. 15 or until spaces are filled. Spaces are limited, so sign up today.

Submitted by Chili Cook-Off organizers