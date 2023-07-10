The Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs presents Life in the Garden. The show will be at the county fairgrounds during the fair Aug. 4-11.

Anyone from Champaign County or those who reside in Champaign County school districts interested in entering the open class show is invited. For details, pick up a fair premium book at any any area bank, at the fair secretary’s office or the Urbana Daily Citizen.

To make an entry, take a completed entry form from the premium book to the fair secretary’s office, which opens July 14. Entries close July 26.