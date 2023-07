The Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band was part of the Summer Celebration parade in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. John Coffman Photography Antique tractors were part of the Summer Celebration parade in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. John Coffman Photography Police, fire and veterans units lead the parade during the Summer Celebration in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. John Coffman Photography Fireworks dodged raindrops as the Summer Celebration came to a close in Mechanicsburg on Saturday. John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Summer Celebration included a parade and fireworks on Saturday in Mechanicsburg. Rain abbreviated or cancelled some of the day-long activities, but skies cleared long enough for the two major activities.