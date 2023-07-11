Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana; 4-6:30 p.m. Questions: 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert

Thursday, July 13

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: at 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Urbana Township Trustees: the regular meeting normally scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be held on Friday, July 14 at noon

Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Champaign County Library: “Cat Café” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from Paws Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.

Art Affair: Downtown Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting: 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Tuesday, July 18

Champaign Land Preservation: invites all ages to the Glen Helen Raptors program, 7 p.m. at the band stand in Melvin Miller Park. Meet some of the birds — hawks, owls or others — that due to injury live at the Raptor Center in Glen Helen. Bring your chairs or blankets. Questions? Call Janet Ward, 937-484-3448 or email:jjenksward@gmail.com

Wednesday, July 19

Champaign County Community Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Thursday, July 20

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board meeting: 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana

Friday, July 21

Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital Community Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Sunday, July 23

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Christmas in July Silver Jewelry Sale at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room, 1st floor. Sale hosted by TWIG 13 to benefit the medical oncology program. Start shopping for Christmas now!

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

History presentation: Rocky Saxbe will be at the Champaign County Historical Society to present a program about his life.

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Monday, August 21

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office