Submitted by Brenda Snyder

WLBA

WEST LIBERTY – Join us this Saturday from 3-7pm for the West Liberty Garden Tour.

Tour some of West Liberty’s most magical gardens and stop for refreshments, wine, and fun along the way! We are offering tours of 5 incredible gardens in full bloom with magical surprises and full of summer glory that will be sure to make the top of your summer list!

Included is a stop at Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar where you can tour the grounds and see where local wines are made! Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy all the wonderful memories that can be made in and around our incredible historical village!

Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased on

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-liberty-garden-tour-tickets-637359799317?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Village Office/Town Hall, Sweetie Pie’s Baked Goods & Coffee Shop LLC, and available on the day of the event at 2 garden tour locations. This event takes place rain or shine.