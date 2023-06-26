Pictured from left are (front row): Jenny White; Sarah Holland; Wayne Smith; (back row) Steve Moore; Jim McConnell; Colin Vernon; Ben Headlee; Bob Nuzum; Clete Scott. Submitted photo

On June 14, the Urbana Lions Club’s 2023-2024 Slate of Officers was installed.

The charter dates back to Oct. 26, 1928 and for 95 years the Urbana Lions Club has met at different locations throughout the Urbana area.

The club presently meets at the Urbana River of Life Church on every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

Anyone interested in joining the Urbana Lions Club should call Lion Bill Bean, membership chairman at 937-653-6376 for information.

Officers include:

President – Ben Headlee

1st Vice President – Jim McConnell

2nd Vice President – Colin Vernon

Secretary – Sarah Holland

Treasurer – Bob Nuzum

Tail Twister – Wayne Smith

Lion Tamer – Dale Long

Directors – Clete Scott

Steve Moore

Jenny White

Zac Fiely

Info from Steve Moore, Urbana Lions Club