On June 14, the Urbana Lions Club’s 2023-2024 Slate of Officers was installed.
The charter dates back to Oct. 26, 1928 and for 95 years the Urbana Lions Club has met at different locations throughout the Urbana area.
The club presently meets at the Urbana River of Life Church on every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
Anyone interested in joining the Urbana Lions Club should call Lion Bill Bean, membership chairman at 937-653-6376 for information.
Officers include:
President – Ben Headlee
1st Vice President – Jim McConnell
2nd Vice President – Colin Vernon
Secretary – Sarah Holland
Treasurer – Bob Nuzum
Tail Twister – Wayne Smith
Lion Tamer – Dale Long
Directors – Clete Scott
Steve Moore
Jenny White
Zac Fiely
Info from Steve Moore, Urbana Lions Club