Busy all summer long

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

I was recently at an event in the community, and someone asked me about my plans for summer break. It made me wonder if people know what we do in the summer at the Champaign County Board of DD, so I thought I would share a few highlights since we are often busier than ever throughout these summer months.

Not only do we provide Early Intervention 12 months out of the year, we engage our families in additional activities throughout the summer months, including playground days with families. Every day counts with early intervention, so it’s important that our therapists and Developmental Specialists work year-round to provide support to children who may be experiencing delays in development.

Our Community and Education Department (CEO) is especially busy in the summer months coordinating activities for youth who plan to enter the workforce in a few years. Our staff also coordinated a vacation club with individuals who took a trip out of state recently. CEO staff work all year long to ensure that people with disabilities in Champaign County have access to activities just like everyone else.

And of course, our Service and Support Administrators (SSAs) work all summer coordinating supports for individuals with disabilities in Champaign County. This summer SSAs are focused on transitioning their work to a new state system called the Ohio Individual Service Plan which will be rolled out across the state. Whether working with someone to secure housing or benefits or ensuring that services are happening as they should to make sure people are healthy and safe, our SSAs are busy all year round.

If you are interested in learning more about what’s going on at CCBDD in the summer months, make sure to follow us on social media. If you have any questions, please call us at 937-653-5217.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

