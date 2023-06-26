Local law enforcement officers participated on June 20 in the Ohio Special Olympics Torch Run. Urbana Police Division coordinated the event locally. Pictured are Officer Keith Hurst holding the Special Olympics torch, officer Major Stratton to his left, officer Tristin Williams (gray shirt), Lt. Josh Jacobs and Officer Sandy Fent of Springfield PD running in Monument Square on June 20 as part of the event. Photos by John Coffman Photography Pictured left to right are Officer Sandy Fent - Springfield P.D., Sgt. Logan Dunn, Dustin Knowles, Lt. Josh Jacobs, Mike Gutierrez, Officer Major Stratton, Officer Keith Hurst, Officer Tristin Williams, Destiny Clark, Alfredo Gutierrez and Kennon Coleman, Director of the Southwest Region of the Special Olympics Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run. Photos by John Coffman Photography

