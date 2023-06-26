Officer A.J. Ervin instructs the group on casting. Submitted photos Officer Ely Louck teaches a couple of participants how to bait a hook. Submitted photos

On Saturday, June 17, the Urbana Police Division held its 2nd annual Cops & Bobbers program for area youth.

Cops & Bobbers was a group project involving members from the 2019-20 Leadership Champaign County program, which Urbana Police Sergeant Shawn Schmidt was a part of. Cops & Bobbers was again held at Melvin Miller Park.

Just as in the first year, this year’s program was a success as we had 20 participants ranging in age from 4-16 years old. Sergeant Schmidt, School Resource Officer A.J. Ervin, Officer Robbie Evans and Officer Ely Louck enjoyed teaching the children the joys of fishing. Ohio Department of Natural Resource Wildlife Officers, including Champaign County assigned Officer Nick Oliver, also shared their knowledge of fishing with the group.

This event was made possible by donations from Walter and Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, Nasty Nate’s Baits and the Urbana Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93.

The day began with officers providing the participants with practical instructions on fishing, including identifying fish, tying hooks, baiting hooks and removing the hooks from the fish safely.

The children then went to various learning stations where officers assisted them as they practiced their lessons and then practiced casting the fishing lines. The remaining time was spent with the children, parents and police officers enjoying time together fishing. To conclude the day, each participant was provided with their very own brand-new fishing pole and light fishing tackle equipment.

Submitted by the UPD