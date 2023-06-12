A.J. Ervin was among 20 other Ohio School Resource Officers who received recognition as a Professional Level School Resource Officer. Submitted photo

On Thursday afternoon while attending the Ohio 2023 School Resource Officer Association’s conference, held in Sandusky, the Urbana City School District’s and Urbana Police Division’s SRO A.J. Ervin was among 20 other Ohio School Resource Officers who received recognition as a Professional Level SRO, based on his five years of service to the local program along with his training record as an SRO.

Ervin was nominated for this award by Urbana High School Principal Nathan Sever and Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

Ervin is a seven-year veteran of the Urbana Police Division and had prior experience working with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to his duties as School District’s SRO, Ervin is a certified weapons instructor for the police division, and helps to maintain officers’ recertifications annually. He is also responsible for coordinating Urbana’s summertime Safety Town programs and assisting with the COPs and Bobbers programs, both of which are held in June each year.

