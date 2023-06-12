Law enforcement and criminal investigation units are shown outside the Endowment Building at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Urbana on April 15. Photo courtesy of Urbana Police Division Jamie King Photo courtesy of Tri-County Jail

A Champaign County grand jury indicted Jamie Jamiel King, age 30, for murder after an April shooting that left a woman dead in the downtown Urbana Endowment Building apartments.

Kaden M. Harkins, age 25, was declared deceased at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards after the shooting on Saturday evening, April 15 in the Endowment Building, 113 S. Main St. King allegedly shot Harkins – his roommate – inside apartment #201, according to information from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

A 911 emergency call came in at 9:28 p.m. April 15 to central dispatch, prompting Urbana Police and Fire Divisions to respond to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located a female resident inside the apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, King, who resided with Harkins, was located outside the Endowment Building and detained by police. King was taken into custody and transported to the Urbana Police Division after it was confirmed Harkins was deceased.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Unit helped police process the scene and collect evidence after two BCI agents arrived to assist. Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi assisted police at the division office as search warrants were drafted in the case.

On April 16, police charged King with first-degree felony murder and having weapons under disability – a third degree felony that stems from King having previously been convicted of a felony of violence.

After he was processed at the police division, King was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg and was held on $1 million bond after initial arraignment in Champaign County Municipal Court in April. King was assigned a court-appointed attorney during the arraignment. His case was moved to Champaign County Common Pleas Court where he was indicted and the bond remains $1 million with no 10% provision.

Harkins’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, where a forensic autopsy was to be completed.

“I appreciated the combined efforts of my officers and crime scene technicians from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who worked together throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday to gather information and evidence to help solidify our criminal case,” Lingrell said. “I also appreciated the patience of the manager and the residents who reside in this apartment building, who were somewhat inconvenienced by the large turnout of law enforcement and the partitioning off of sections of the building while the scene was processed.”

Community members and faith leaders held a vigil on May 6 in Legacy Park in downtown Urbana to remember Harkins.