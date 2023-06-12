Fiegelist

A woman accused of attempting to kill her husband by poisoning his drinking fluids was indicted on Monday by the Champaign County grand jury.

According to a media report from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office issued on May 23, Christy L. Fiegelist, age 54 of 8426 state Route 245, North Lewisburg, was charged with one count of contaminating a substance for human consumption or use or contamination with a hazardous chemical, biological, or radioactive substance, a felony of the first degree. The charge stemmed from an investigation into Fiegelist allegedly placing eye drops into her husband’s bottled water, causing him to be hospitalized. Court documents indicate she suspected her husband of infidelity.

According to a court statement from the sheriff’s office, Fiegelist advised deputies on May 19 she began placing eye drops into her husband’s beverages starting in January of 2023. Two instances of hospitalization due to suspected poisoning of the husband were noted in the sheriff’s office statement, one in September of 2022 and another in March of 2023. After the September 2022 hospitalization, the case was marked for followup by investigators, according to the court statement.

A preliminary hearing was conducted in the Champaign County Municipal Court in May, where testimony was given by sheriff’s investigators. During that hearing, Judge Gil Weithman concluded that probable cause existed to support the charge and bound the case over to the Champaign County Common Pleas Court, where it was presented to Monday’s grand jury panel.

Fiegelist was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail in May after charges were filed. She remains lodged in the jail on $500,000 bond with no 10% provision after the indictments.

On Monday, the following indictments were filed against Fiegelist:

-Two counts contaminating a substance for human consumption or use or contamination with a hazardous chemical, biological or radioactive substance, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, attempted murder.