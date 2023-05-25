Submitted graphic

The Champaign County Arts Council is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated Summer Kickoff Concert, taking place on June 2 at the picturesque Melvin Miller Park Stage in Urbana. This free event promises an evening filled with exceptional live music, featuring two extraordinarily talented acts: Overdrive and Leah Crose. The concert aims to celebrate the local arts scene and provide a memorable experience for the community.

Overdrive, a beloved local group, will take the stage at 6 p.m. with their well-honed musical skills and captivating performances. Having entertained audiences across Champaign County for many years, Overdrive is renowned for their energetic and crowd-pleasing shows. Their country style is sure to have concertgoers on their feet, dancing and singing along.

Joining Overdrive is the sensational Leah Crose, a Nashville singer-songwriter with deep roots in the community. Leah’s county-rock sound weaves captivating storytelling with the infectious energy of rock-n-roll. Her powerful vocals and soul-stirring melodies promise to leave an indelible impression on the audience, making for an unforgettable musical experience.

In addition to the incredible music, the Summer Kickoff Concert is proud to partner with three fantastic food vendors that will satisfy your taste buds throughout the evening. Fresh Harvest Food Truck will be on-site, serving their high-quality, farm-to-table menu that has become a local favorite. The MIXX Mobile, an extension of popular local restaurant MIXX165, is thrilled to make their debut at this event, offering a unique, Philly Cheesesteak-centric menu. Adding to the culinary delights, The Naughty Lobstah will serve their delectable lobster rolls, known for their exceptional taste and popularity throughout the Midwest. To keep the little ones cool and satisfied, Kona Ice will be present, offering refreshing treats.

Gates and food will open at 5 p.m., allowing attendees to indulge in a wide array of culinary delights before the music kicks off at 6 p.m. For those looking to quench their thirst, a beer trailer will be on-site, so it is advised to bring cash for ticket purchases. Being that they want you to be comfortable while enjoying the event, donʼt forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

The Champaign County Arts Council is grateful to the local community for their continued support and enthusiasm for the arts. The Summer Kickoff Concert serves as a testament to the council’s commitment to fostering artistic talent, showcasing exceptional performers, and creating memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us on June 2 at Melvin Miller Park Stage for an evening of remarkable music, delicious food and a celebration of the vibrant arts scene in Champaign County. This free event is not to be missed.

