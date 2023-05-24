Acorn to Oak Tree Recipients, each holding the tree to be planted in their honor at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at the first biannual Acorn to Oak Tree Tribute Program, May 13, 2023 included Mary Mathews, Dayton. Submitted photo Acorn to Oak Tree Recipients, each holding the tree to be planted in their honor at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at the first biannual Acorn to Oak Tree Tribute Program, May 13, 2023 included Edie West Park, accepting for Gene Park, Springfield. Submitted photo Acorn to Oak Tree Recipients, each holding the tree to be planted in their honor at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at the first biannual Acorn to Oak Tree Tribute Program, May 13, 2023 included Patricia Williamsen, Columbus. Submitted photo Acorn to Oak Tree Recipients, each holding the tree to be planted in their honor at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at the first biannual Acorn to Oak Tree Tribute Program, May 13, 2023 included Karen Beasley, Bellefontaine. Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY – More than 60 people gathered at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek near West Liberty, Ohio on Saturday, May 13, as four individuals were honored with an oak tree, identified with their name, planted on the grounds surrounding the National Trust Historic Landmark.

This inaugural biannual event was titled, Acorn to Oak Tree Tributes. The board of directors of the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities (MFH) believes the accomplishments of these honorees, like oak trees, will be long lasting.

David James, MFH Board President stated, “the work of these four remarkable individuals has made significant contributions to the quality of life for all Ohioans.” He continued, “their efforts are now recognized with a living tribute for generations of future visitors to Piatt Castle Mac-A Cheek.”

The first tree planted was an indigenous White Oak depicted on the MFH logo as a posthumous honor to Clermont Eugene (Gene) Park, member of Piqua Shawnee Tribe. Through his long association with the site, he served on the board of the foundation, provided programs and shared insight into Shawnee cultural values, customs, and language. He was honored as a Keeper of the Land.

The second honoree was architect Karen Beasley of Bellefontaine as Steward of Architecture for her work inspiring restoration of unique buildings including the Holland Theatre, and the design of new creative structures including the round Transportation building at the Logan County History Center. A Red Oak was planted in Karen’s honor.

Representing the greater Miami Valley, Mary C. Mathews was honored as an Innovator of Public History with the planting of a Burr Oak. Mary served as the Executive Director of Carillon Historical Park in Dayton for 18 years culminating in a 17-day living history festival called Time Flies as part of the a Century of Flight celebration in 2003. As a committee member who worked to create the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, authorized by Congress in 2004, Matthews has expanded public access to Dayton history.

The fourth honoree was Patricia Williamsen as champion of Humanities and Nature Studies. Trained as a photojournalist, Pat served in multiple positions for 35 years at the Ohio Humanities, retiring as executive director in 2021. She has visited every corner of Ohio, taking photographs, appreciating birds and other forms of wildlife, and encouraging all Ohioans to tell their stories. A Sawtooth Oak was planted in her honor.

Learn more about the work of the MFH at www.piattcasle.org/mfh, or plan your visit to Castle Mac-A-Cheek, by visiting www.piattcastle.org or by calling 937-465-2821. The site is open May 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Beginning on Memorial Day weekend it will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend before returning to the weekend schedule through October.

