Pictured is last year’s Flying Fish Swim Team. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA’s summer swim team is gearing up for another exciting summer and youth ages 5-18 are invited to register.

The “Flying Fish” summer swim team practices begin on Monday, June 5. Practices and home meets are held at the Urbana Municipal Pool in Melvin Miller Park.

The mission of the Champaign Family Flying Fish Swim Team is to make swimming fun for swimmers and families while developing skills and sportsmanship in a competitive sport regardless of experience.

The team competes in the Springfield Area Swim League, whose season runs from the end of May through the end of July. Families that have never participated in the swim team or are unsure about what to expect should contact the Champaign Family YMCA’s Aquatics Department, at 937-484-3567 or cryan@champymca.org.

Practices are scheduled for mornings (8-9:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays) and evenings (7-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays) to provide flexibility for parents. All swimmers are expected to attend at least two practices per week.

If you don’t think your child is ready for the swim team yet, the YMCA offers monthly swim lessons to teach your child the technique needed to be successful in swimming.

Parents may register online at ChampaignFamilyYMCA.org or call 937-653-9622 for additional information.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA