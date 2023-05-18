Save the date for the 2023 Historic Home & Garden Tour, June 24 & 25

Save the date for one of the biggest events of the year. The 29th Historic Home & Garden Tour is coming up in June and the Champaign County Preservation Alliance would love to see you there.

The tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together and there are no pets allowed.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County.

For more information about the Program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Emily Huffman is Trustee of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance