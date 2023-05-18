Mechanicsburg clean-up day a success

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, May 15 during a regular session in the municipal building.

Mayor Greg Kimball shared with the council that Community Clean Up Day was very successful. Another dumpster had to be acquired for all of the items that were brought to be disposed of. He also reminded the council that the Summer Celebration will be held on July 8.

Kimball also said that lawn-mowing season is upon us. The village has ordinances regarding lawn care within village limits, and it’s important that residents abide by those. He stated that it is important to keep lawn clippings out of the street and alley ways for safety reasons.

Kimball went on to discuss that there will be a public hearing regarding the village’s tax budget on June 19 at 6 p.m. – this is directly before a regularly-scheduled council meeting.

The council also decided to have a “work session” to discuss the fire department. This will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the village offices in the council conference room and is open to the public.

Police Chief David Patrick informed the council that the department has received the body-worn cameras that they were able to purchase with a grant. The officers have been trained and have started wearing the cameras.

The council then passed Resolution 23-04 by emergency, allowing ODOT to replace a bridge on State Route 29, which is being planned for next year. The first reading was declared for Resolution 23-05 which is the Acceptance of North Central Solid Waste District Plan. And Resolution 23-006 was also passed by emergency. This resolution authorizes the mayor to apply, accept, and enter into agreement with the OWDA on water system improvements.

The first reading was declared for Ordinance 23-05, which is the purchase of a piece of land from Goshen Township.

The Village Council will meet next on Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

