Urbana FFA Notes

Urbana FFA Recognized at State Convention

On May 4-5, the Urbana FFA Chapter took 10 members to the State FFA Convention held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. At the convention students had the opportunity to meet new people, as well as others like themselves who are also involved in the FFA.

The convention held many activities to help students develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. There was also a trade show for students to explore universities, trade schools and Ag Businesses looking for future employees.

The chapter was recognized for charitable giving of over $500. In addition, Bryce Stambaugh, chapter Secretary, received an award for his gold rating officer book. Sam Wilhelm, chapter Treasurer, received an award for his gold rating on his officer book.

The chapter had four students who participated in the State FFA Chorus, Bryce Stambaugh, Kianna Gsell, Kinsey Fernander, Arrianna Shafer, under the State Chorus Director from Urbana High School, Rusty Myers. We also watched Jonathan Hildebrand, chapter President and graduating senior, receive his State FFA degree.

In order to receive his state degree he must have participated in 8 FFA activities above the chapter level, two state Career Development Events, completed 25 hours of community service, and earned $3,000 through his Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. Only about 3% of Ohio FFA members earn this degree. Jonathan’s SAE consisted of hay production and raising market chickens. He had 4 acres of grass hay and raised market chickens for three years raising 35 his first year and 100 the past two years. He has served as the Treasurer and has served as President this year.

Congratulations to all the members on their awards and to the chapter for another successful year.

Respectfully Submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter