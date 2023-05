Park National Bank has donated $5,000, the first installment of a $15,000 pledge, to the Champaign County Historical Society’s Capital Campaign for museum modernization and expansion. Phase 1 of the project is being finalized anticipating groundbreaking later this year. Pictured from left are Zac McPherson, Community Relations, Park National, Ken Wright, Treasurer, CCHS, John Brown, Regional President, Park National, and Dan Walter, CCHS Campaign Chairman.

