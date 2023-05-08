Graham hosts CBC Cup

ST. PARIS – Graham High School hosted the 3rd annual Central Buckeye Conference Cup on Friday, May 5. This event is for students with special needs to participate in several sporting skills challenges. Over 100 kids from 13 schools competed in three events of their choosing, ranging from 100-yard dash to football throws, from bowling to golf.

Special education athletes representing each of the Central Buckeye Conference’s 13 schools participated.

The competition began in 2019 but was canceled due to the pandemic the last two years.

Nathan Peters jumps for joy after picking up a spare during bowling at the CBC Cup at Graham on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Samuel Maurice of Urbana smiles as he hits a putt during the CBC Cup at Graham on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Freddie Falcon leads the Graham athletes down the track during the opening ceremony of the CBC Cup at Graham on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography