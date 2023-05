Marsha Hiltibran (left) receives the Golden Brush Award from Brad Winner at the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser on Friday. Hiltibran received 3,178 votes. The event raised over $30,000 for the Champaign County Arts Council.

The Bad Art by Good People fundraiser on Friday had a record turnout. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography