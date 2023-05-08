Staff report

Graham participated in the Central Buckeye Conference Junior High Track Championships at Bellefontaine on Monday.

The top placer for the girls was Leila Konicki in fourth in the high jump (4-4).

For the boys, medaling in second place were Dylan Clem in the long jump (16-5.75), Sully Uhl in the 110 meter hurdles (18.24) and the 200 meter hurdles (school record time of 28.82). The 4×400 meter relay team of Jesse Jenkins, Clem, Haden Lehman and Jaxon Bowman placed third (4:07.18).

The GJHS boys finished fourth out of 12 teams and first in the Mad River Division.

No other results were reported.