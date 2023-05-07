May is Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Month and the local chapter of National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) has two outreach campaigns in the Logan and Champaign County areas.

As part of the occasion, local NAMI President Pete Floyd built a kite measuring 9 feet by 6 feet. It is part of an anti-stigma campaign called “Tell stigma to Go Fly a Kite!”

Floyd plans to fly the kite through May all over the two-county area to raise awareness for mental illness and erasing stigma.

Also, NAMI is promoting its ongoing Homefront training. The focus of the Homefront program is to assist family members who may be coping with someone who has returned from duty and is experiencing post traumatic stress disorder.

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in the U.S. since 1949. Every year during the month of May, NAMI joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health.

For more information on NAMI, log on to https://www.nami.org.