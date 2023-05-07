Bank donates to CCHS

Farmers & Merchants State Bank has donated $5,000, in addition to its $2,000 donation made in 2022, to the Champaign County Historical Society’s Capital Campaign for museum modernization and expansion. Phase 1 of the project is being finalized anticipating groundbreaking later this year. Brett Baumeister (left), Regional President, presents a check to Dan Walter, Campaign Chairman. Also pictured (L-R) are Nick Redavide, Business Development Officer, F&M, Brad Millice, Commercial Lender, F&M, Ken Wright, Treasurer, CCHS, Michael Nitchman, Home Loan Originator, F&M, Eric Warrick, Regional Community Relationship Banker, F&M.

