West Liberty GENRIC claims championship

West Liberty GENRIC captured the 2023 Logan County Coach Pitch Preseason Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon in West Mansfield.

GENRIC eliminated West Liberty Roofs by Warren on Friday night before running off 3 straight Saturday wins over West Liberty Blue Lamb Productions, Zanesfield Pure Reno and Huntsville 1.

GENRIC outscored its first 3 opponents, 54-21. Leading 9-8 in the bottom of the last inning of the championship game against Hunstville 1, GENRIC retired the first 3 batters with 3 straight defensive gems to secure the title.