Lily Eck from Mechanicsburg High School (pictured) signed a national letter of intent to join the national champion University of Cincinnati Cheer Team this fall. Eck will perform at UC football and basketball games and other athletic events as well as cheer competitions, as UC joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Lily is the daughter of Sherry and Daniel Eck of Mechanicsburg.

