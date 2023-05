The Urbana Local Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet Saturday, May 20, at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South US HWY 68, Urbana. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 pm. Special recognition will be given to the classes of 1953, 1958, and 1963. For reservations, please contact Jane Virts Stimmel, Treasurer, at 937-826-3344 by May 12, 2023. Dinner reservations are $17.50 per person.

