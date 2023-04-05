SUV driver killed in crash with semi truck

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – On Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on crash, involving a semi truck and an SUV, which had just occurred on state Route 4 at state Route 56.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Fire EMS Crews from Mechanicsburg, Urbana, Central Township (Madison County) and Pleasant Township (Clark County) fire departments immediately responded.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2020 Volvo semi was being operated southbound on state Route 4 at state Route 56, when a 2010 Ford SUV, being operated northbound on state Route 4 crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the semi. CareFlight was also called to the scene and assisted with lifesaving measures. The driver of the semi was not injured; however, the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be properly notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Info from sheriff’s office