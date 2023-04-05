‘Round Barns’ book signing April 14

Submitted story

Visit the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on April 14 from noon to 2 p.m. for a book signing by artist and writer, Robert Kroeger.

His latest book, Round Barns of America – 75 Icons of History, features 75 round barns (circular, octagonal, or other polygonal without right angles) in 32 states, stretching from the east coast to the wild west.

Enjoy the colorful stories, some of them intriguing rags to riches tales such as Absalom Jennings and his Nutwood, the brick round barn, built in 1858 in Ohio, and Schandor Herz, born in Slovakia in the 19th century and raised in Chicago, finishing his years on a sumptuous Kentucky horse farm in Bourbon County and its rare tetradecagonal barn.

Together, these 75 round barns represent a cross section of American pioneers, dating from years before the American Revolution to the glory decades of round barns – 1870s to 1920s. It is the first book to cover round barns on a national scope and its stories capture early Americana.

Owners of some local round barns have been invited to share their knowledge of their respective barns’ history and architectural details. In addition, Mr. Kroeger will share stories of his travels and discoveries.

Light refreshments will be served and there is no charge to attend.

