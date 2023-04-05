Easter Egg Hunt to be held at Champaign County Fairgrounds

Submitted story

The Champaign County 4-H Youth Board is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The 4-H Youth Board has stuffed over 8,000 eggs for the event and the Easter Bunny will be on site. Eggs contain candy, stickers, prize box tickets and two special golden tickets per age group for a special prize.

Groups will be divided into ages of: 1-2 years old; 3-4 years old; 4-5 years old; 6-7 years old; 8-9 years old; and 10-11 years old. Please bring your own Easter basket or bag for the hunt. Organizing into age groups will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the hunt will begin at 11 a.m.

Enter the fairgrounds from the main entrance on Powell Avenue. Parking areas will be in the general parking area during the fair. Meet outside the south side of the horse arena and you will be directed by those in brightly-colored vests.

The 4-H Youth Board Members and their advisors manage the Champaign County Flea Market and Antique Show held the first full weekend of the month at the fairgrounds. The Youth Board decided to use part of their proceeds from the flea market to sponsor this year’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Info from Melinda Ryan/4-H Extension