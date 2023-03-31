House Committee passes legislation to increase healthcare transparency

Submitted story

COLUMBUS –The House Insurance Committee today passed House Bill 49, sponsored by State Representatives Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) and Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie), which will increase hospital price transparency and reduce the cost of healthcare in Ohio.

“I consider it common sense that a patient should be able to know exactly how much they have to pay before making a decision that concerns their health or medical well-being,” Barhorst said. “The fact that only 20-25% of the largest hospital systems in the United States are deemed compliant with federal transparency requirements is unacceptable. We must close this gap within our state.”

Laws mandating greater price transparency at the federal level have been in place for three Presidential Administrations however, a majority of hospitals today are not in compliance. The proposed legislation from Ferguson and Barhorst seeks to codify these federal laws into the Ohio Revised Code to allow for greater enforcement.

House Bill 49 now heads to the House floor for further consideration.

