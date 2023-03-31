Local faith calendar: Holy Week events planned

Editor’s note: This weekly article features unique or one-time events for local churches. Email such event information to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com by noon on Wednesdays. Standard church contact information is listed in the Champaign County Area Churches Directory each week, published below. Any changes for that list should also be sent to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. Changes to the church directory are made each month.

___

First Baptist Church of Urbana, located at 401 N. Main Street, will meet for worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. On this “Palm Sunday” pastor Brian Wonn is planning to preach from John 12:27-37 to consider the Christ who was going to the cross, the purpose of His death on the cross, and the power available through what happened at the cross. Nursery and Children’s classes will be available for children through the sixth grade. The worship service will also be available via livestreaming from a YouTube link on the Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistUrbana/).

___

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday worship services will be offered for the community by Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana United Methodist Church, Urbana Church of the Nazarene, First Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.

The Maundy Thursday service, Love One Another, will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., Urbana.

The Good Friday service, Going to the Cross Together, will be held at noon April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana.

___

The Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., invites the community to the following Holy Week worship services:

Palm Sunday, April 2, 10:30 a.m.: Will feature the senior choir in the cantata “The Passion and the Promise” by Lloyd Larson and Mark Hayes.

Stations of the Cross, April 4-6: Sign up for a date to participate on UUMC’s Facebook page – Tuesday, April 4, 7 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, April 5, noon to 1 p.m.; or Thursday, April 6, 7 to 8 a.m.

This personal time of reflection in the church’s sanctuary will give worshipers an opportunity to retrace on their own Jesus’ final steps in Jerusalem up to the hill where He was crucified. A printed guide will lead worshippers through the 12 stations, each designated by a piece of art by Scott Erickson. Communion will be offered.

Easter Services, Sunday, April 9

8 a.m. Sunrise Service: A drive-in service at Freedom Grove Park by the Champaign County Community Center. Sit in your car and listen on the radio, or bring a chair and sit outside, weather permitting. Breakfast will be available. Text “breakfast” to 937-653-4593 to sign up.

10:30 a.m. Easter Service: At the church, to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

Easter offering will be collected to support:

· Champaign County Hope4Good, a nonprofit through which local churches help meet community members’ needs, such as rental assistance, home repairs, food, children’s needs, and more.

· Urbana Elementary School’s collection of sweat pants (S, M, L) and headphones, to help students in need succeed.

For more information, visit urbanaumc.com.

___

Pastor Doug Bovey will be conducting Holy Week Services at Catawba and Mutual Grace United Methodist Churches wrapping up his Lenten sermon series on “The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross.” Palm Sunday Services at Catawba and Mutual will be conducted April 2nd at normal times with Pastor Doug’s message focusing on his sermon entitled “Into Your Hands.”

Holy Week for both churches will begin at Catawba UMC on Thursday, April 6th with a 6 p.m. dinner followed by a Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. This Service will mark the first of the three days of solemn remembrance of the events leading up to and immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus. On Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. a combined Good Friday Service will be held at the Mutual Grace UMC. That service will commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion and death on the cross and will recall the events leading up to Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow.

Catawba and Mutual will return to their normal Sunday schedules on Easter Sunday April 9 as Pastor Doug completes his Easter Series celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Community members are cordially invited to join both churches for these Holy Week Services.

___

Woodstock Free Will Baptist Church, 332 W. Bennett St. Woodstock, will host a Revival from April 3 through April 8 at 7 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome! There will be a variety of preachers and singers. Please join us as we worship together!

____

A Chicken Noodle Fundraiser will be held April 1 from 4-7 p.m. at New Life Church of God of Prophecy, 736 Pindar St., Urbana. Includes: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert & beverage. Limited seating available. Adults $7. – Children $3.50 Deliveries or questions, call: 937-244-6000.

____

Easter at Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29 Urbana:

· 6:30 a.m. – Easter at the Naz starts off with an awesome outdoor Sunrise Service. We will sing and praise our Risen Savior as we watch the beautiful sunrise.

· 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Following the service, we will serve Sunrise Breakfast in the fireside room. This will be a great time of fellowship and all are welcome.

· 9:30 a.m. – The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 9:30 a.m. Be there to gather eggs and take a few pictures. Age 2- 5th grade are welcome to participate.

· 10 a.m. – Our Easter Celebration Service starts at 10 a.m. We will come together and celebrate what Jesus has done.

All are invited to attend. For more information checkout our website www.urbananaz.com.