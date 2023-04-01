PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Granger and I am a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever boy. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am also smart, brave, curious, quiet and dignified. I was the constant companion of an older gentleman and we had great times together. He would throw balls and I would chase them for hours on end. But he had to have surgery and could no longer give me the care that I needed. We were both very sad, but he knew that Barely Used Pets would find me a good home because that’s where we found each other! By the way, you don’t have to worry about tail blur because I am a “tail” less boy and that’s how I was born! Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets