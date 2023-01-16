WEST LIBERTY – Cindy Oelker, owner of Liberty Gathering Place, and her son Shane Oelker, West Liberty Chief of Police, presented West Liberty-Salem FFA member Christopher Herron with the first Andy Detwiler Memorial official FFA jacket on Wednesday, Jan.4.

Detwiler passed away on Sept. 21, 2022, but his legacy and influence on the agricultural community undoubtedly live on. Andy was a lifelong farmer, creator of his YouTube channel Harmless Farmer and a motivational speaker sharing his message to “Never Give Up.”

Andy was an active member of the Champaign County Fair Board, which spoke to his passion for youth in agriculture and inspired Cindy and Shane to continue his legacy with FFA. The Oelkers were joined by Andy’s wife Corkey Detwiler and their daughter Kylie Detwiler. Andy, Corkey and Kylie were all four-year members of the West Liberty-Salem chapter of FFA.

Shane and Cindy look forward to continuing to share Andy’s story and a jacket with our young ag students for many years to come.

-Submitted by Allison Wygal