The Champaign Cruisers held their 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4. Pictured, “Uncle Sam” stands with his 1954 Chevy and 1931 Ford. Urbana’s fireworks show will be held Saturday night preceded by a holiday festival, all at Grimes Field.

Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography