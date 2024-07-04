Classic cars for the holiday

The Champaign Cruisers held their 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4. Urbana’s fireworks show will be held Saturday night preceded by a holiday festival, all at Grimes Field. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Zander Wilson, age 2 of Springfield, hangs out in his dad’s 2006 Corvette during the Champaign Cruisers 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Cars are displayed during the 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

The Champaign Cruisers held their 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4. Urbana’s fireworks show will be held Saturday night preceded by a holiday festival, all at Grimes Field.

Zander Wilson, age 2 of Springfield, hangs out in his dad’s 2006 Corvette during the Champaign Cruisers 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4.

Cars are displayed during the 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck & Bike Show at Skelley Lumber Co. on Thursday, July 4.