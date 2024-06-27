Local museums to receive state funds

The Johnny Appleseed Museum & Education Center. Staff photo The Champaign Aviation Museum. Staff photo

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday approved Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state.

The Capital Budget will make historic investments in local community projects, announced State Rep. Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie), who represents Champaign County.

According to a press statement, Barhorst secured the following capital investments that will “positively impact” Champaign County:

-Champaign Aviation Museum – $320,000

-Johnny Appleseed Museum & Education Center – $73,000

“Champaign County continues to make significant efforts towards the preservation of the area’s unique history,” said Barhorst. “I am proud to champion funding to support these educational and historical sites.”

In addition to these local investments, this legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:

-$600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund.

-$400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program; and

-$397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.

Substitute House Bill 2 awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine.