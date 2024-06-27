New officer installation, pictured L-R: Ohio DAR State Regent Susan Leininger, Regent Linda Fullerton, First Vice Regent Claudia Foulk, Recording Secretary Joanna Woodburn, Chaplain Lynda Berube, Treasurer Judy Brooks, Assistant Treasurer Jeanette Enyart, Registrar Kim Snyder, Historian Suzanne Selvaggio and Librarian Carol Tong. Not pictured is Second Vice Regent Betsy Van Hoose. Submitted photo

The Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024 for the traditional Flag Day potluck. Twenty members and five guests attended.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order. Pat Detwiler led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, Kathy Detwiler led recitation of the American’s Creed, and Becky Shultz led singing of the National Anthem.

The regent led recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution, then introduced Susan Leininger, State Regent of the Ohio DAR, who was greeted with a standing ovation. Regent Snyder introduced our four other guests; Lou Driever, Jr., son of member Betty Driever, Janis Hamrick, Andrea Carter, and Roxanne Cannonie.

Linda Fullerton read the President General’s Message in which one highlight was that the Executive Board of NSDAR will be having a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tradition since 1921.

Highlights of the National Defense Report, read by Jeanne Evans, included the well-loved Invercargill March of WWI, composed by Alexander F. Lithgow of Invercargill, New Zealand. It also featured an American poet, Alan Seeger, who wrote “Ode in Memory of the American Volunteers Fallen for France,” and later was killed after enlisting in the French Foreign Legion.

Lynda Berube, Chaplain, offered prayer before the lunch. Following the meal, State Regent Susan Leininger gave a program on the America 250! Project. Two hundred fifty trees have been planted to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of our country. An important project is documenting and celebrating the under-represented and forgotten American Revolutionary War patriots, which can include mixed heritage, African-American, American Indian, and women. The Ohio 250 Commission for July 4, 2026 is working on celebrating contributions made by Ohioans, including the aviation trail. There are items for sale to support the State Regent’s Project.

State Regent Susan Leininger conducted installation of officers for the next term: Regent Linda Fullerton, First Vice Regent Claudia Foulk, Second Vice Regent Betsy Van Hoose, Chaplain Lynda Berube, Recording Secretary Joanna Woodburn, Treasurer Judith Brooks, Assistant Treasurer Jeanette Enyart, Registrar Kim Snyder, Historian Suzanne Selvaggio, and Librarian Carol Tong.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved and will be filed. A reminder that Christian Waldschmidt House donations of change, collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House, bottle/plastic caps collection for a bench, and gift cards for veterans are being collected.

Regent’s Report: A reminder was given that DAR is a nonpolitical, nonsectarian women’s service organization. Everyone should make sure your contact information is correct, as this will go into eMembership database. The regent, treasurer, and registrar can all update your information at this time.

The regent asked for more volunteers for meeting hostesses and committee chairs. Contact Linda Fullerton or Claudia Fouk as soon as possible if you are willing to serve. The regent also asked for feedback on last year’s schedule variations.

Plans for the Black Heritage Festival were finalized. The regent stated that one or two additional judges are needed for the Fashion Show at the Champaign County Fair, and members are asked to obtain photos of DAR awards being given to the award winners. Any member can attend the Fall Fun Fair in Columbus August 24. Simon Kenton Chili Festival & Hoopla Parade is September 28. A sign-up sheet will be available soon.

Octoberfest is October 6. Urbana Docent for a Day at CWH is Oct. 13. The new regent, Linda Fullerton, will be coordinating preparations for the Naturalization Ceremony in Dayton Sept. 17.

Regent Kim Snyder thanked everyone for allowing her to serve as Chapter Regent for six years.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks, Treasurer, presented a report including a savings breakdown. A bill for a trophy for the Poultry trophies at the Fair was presented and approved. Money was approved for Junior Fair trophy sponsorships that have not yet been received.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported that the Chapter has 84 members and she is working with two applicants for membership.

Committee Reports: Regent Snyder gave a shout-out to Becky Shultz who continues to do an excellent job maintaining the scrapbooks and filing press releases. Becky received enthusiastic applause. Service to America: Jeanette Enyart reported on service hours recorded, and reminded everyone to continue to report their hours. Wreaths Across America: Regent Kim Snyder showed the brochure that is now available. Coverage of Oak Dale Cemetery is at 66%, and we need sponsorship of an additional 604 wreaths.

There was no unfinished, new, or old business. Pat Detwiler announced that the unveiling of the Harmless Farmer bronze sculpture by Mike Major of Andy Detwiler, her son, was happening the next day on Rt. 68 just south of West Liberty.

Our next meeting will be Monday, Aug.19, 2024 with location and time to be announced. This will be our organizational and kick-off meeting for the year.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:15 p.m.

Joanna Woodburn

Recording Secretary