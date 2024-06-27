Torch run benefits Special Olympics

Urbana Police Division and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Ohio Special Olympics Torch Run through Urbana on Tuesday morning. The group started at the Kroger parking lot and headed west before ending at The Depot on Miami Street. The Torch Run is an instrastate relay that involves law enforcement officers, first responders and Special Olympics Ohio athletes collectively running hundreds of miles to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. This event is open to any member of a law enforcement or first responder department/agency, Special Olympics Ohio athlete and community members.

John Coffman Photography