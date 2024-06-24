Summer solstice garden

Tourists stroll through the Lafayette Avenue garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23. The garden was in full bloom. Andrew Grimm Photography A peach rose is shown in full boom in the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23. Andrew Grimm Photography A mirror framed as a window with hand-painted design adorns the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23. Andrew Grimm Photography Allium is in full bloom at the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour. Andrew Grimm Photography

Tourists stroll through the Lafayette Avenue garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23. The garden was in full bloom.

A peach rose is shown in full boom in the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23.

A mirror framed as a window with hand-painted design adorns the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23.

Allium is in full bloom at the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour.