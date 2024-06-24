Summer solstice garden

Tourists stroll through the Lafayette Avenue garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23. The garden was in full bloom.
A peach rose is shown in full boom in the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23.
A mirror framed as a window with hand-painted design adorns the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour on Sunday, June 23.
Allium is in full bloom at the garden of Charles McLaughlin and Brandon Clyburn during the 30th Annual Champaign County Preservation Alliance Historic Home & Garden Tour.