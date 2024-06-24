Youth present swashbuckling musical Aspiring actors, singers and dancers from 14 area schools will perform the famous, rollicking musical “A Pirate’s Life for Me” at the Gloria Theatre on June 28-29. Submitted photo

Friday and Saturday (June 28-29), 36 aspiring actors, singers and dancers from 14 area schools will perform the famous, rollicking musical “A Pirate’s Life for Me” at the Gloria Theatre.

The show caps off two weeks of training and rehearsing for these 11- to 19-year-olds enrolled in Urbana’s nonprofit Summer Theater Camp (STC).

“A Pirate’s Life for Me,” book by Craig Sodaro and music by Bill Fancoeur, debuted in 1964. According to Pioneer Drama Service, “This peg leg tappin’ eclectic score of hilarious sea shanties has been a surefire audience-pleaser for 60 years!” Millions of children’s theatre and community theatre-goers experience waves of laughter by the classic antics of Blackbeard, Long John Silver, Captain Blood and other infamous pirates.

Along with some good guy protagonists, the cast spins a beloved, musical, tall tale of hide and seek.

STC was founded by producer, Lynn Adell Mirtes, in 2021 with the mission of Inspiring Youth and Encouraging Success. The camp focuses on developing students’ theater skills and provides them with both onstage and backstage production experience. It’s a two-week program designed to build valuable life skills in communication, concentration, and team work. The professional staff also includes producer Wendee Fosnaugh, directors Amy and Scott Blanton, choreographers Maverick Jacob and Lindsay Good, along with many volunteer staff helping with lighting, sound, props, makeup, and costumes.

With many students returning for their second year, Mirtes hopes to see some of them join the staff in years to come. “We’re truly blessed to have such a terrific group of kids,” said Mirtes. “At this age, they’re like sponges that soak up learning and discover their impressive talents so fast. Last year we had hundreds of audience members who were genuinely very impressed with the kids’ performance and this year’s group is even better. Whether you’re 9 or 99, you’re gonna love this show!”

Tickets will be available at the box office prior to the show. For advance tickets online, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call (937) 653-4853. For more information on STC, go to summertheatercamp.org

