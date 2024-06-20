Village leaders consider energy aggregation

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, June 17 in the municipal building.

Bob Snavely, an energy consultant with Palmer Energy Company, presented the board with information on an opportunity to take part in energy aggregation.

According to Ohio.gov, “An aggregator is a person or organization that brings a group of customers together. A large buying group may be able to get better terms for the group members than you could get on your own. This ‘buying power’ may also allow aggregators to negotiate for additional benefits for the group’s members such as consolidated billing, energy management services and energy use analysis.”

For a local government to decide to partake in this, many things have to take place including first a majority of voters must authorize opt-out aggregation in an election.

After Snavely’s presentation, the council decided to discuss the issue at the next streets and utilities committee meeting.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. He shared that he will be meeting with the Village of Covington, along with other area government offices, where they will share their downtown improvements in Covington. Brake also stated that he is scheduled to meet with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding new LED crosswalk signs.

Brake went on to ask council’s guidance on how to proceed with several grant applications that are due later in the year. Council decided to discuss the matter more in depth at a street and utility meeting that is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck shared that the state auditor’s office has approved the completed agreed upon procedures; he is still waiting for the final copy from the village’s auditors.

He went on to share that the Summer Celebration in the village will take place on Saturday, July 13. The festivities will include a parade, touch-a-truck event, festival at the park, as well as baseball games played with the vintage baseball teams from the Ohio Village, the Muffins (men’s team), and the Diamonds (women’s team). Our Towne Mechanicsburg is still looking for players for both games against the Ohio Village’s vintage teams.

Zoning officer Dusty Hurst’s report shared that mowing issues remain all over town and letters are going out regarding the issues. The report also stated that he is finalizing the verbiage for the letters that will be worked on with Police Chief Patrick regarding Section 93 of the Ohio Revised Basic Code.

Mayor Jason Adelsberger shared that a contract has still not been signed with Union Township for fire and EMS services. The deadline for the contract is July 3. The next scheduled Union Township meeting is July 1.

The council then entered into executive session to discuss a legal matter.

The village council will meet next on Monday, July 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

