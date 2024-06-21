PAWS PET OF THE WEEK

Sweet Pea is one of a litter of kittens that survived being abandoned in a trash dump. Sweet Pea and the others are ready to thrive in loving homes. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Sweet Pea and 5 other cats/kittens were brought into PAWS Animal Shelter in the worst case of animal cruelty that we have seen in many years. When a resident of an apartment complex in Springfield went to take her garbage out, she heard crying from plastic kitty litter bins near the dumpster. She immediately knew something was wrong when she saw that they were taped up and tiny holes had been poked in the sides of the bins. The holes poked were so small that if this resident had not found these cats at that time, they would have suffocated very soon. This kind and caring individual rushed all six cats to PAWS, where they were rescued from the bins and immediately shown love and compassion. Two cats were adults, and the other four were six-month-old kittens. Once vetted, tested, and vaccinated, they went through our two-week quarantine period. Sweet Pea and Tonka (two of the kittens) are now in the Scratching Post, one of our kitten rooms, and are settling in nicely. They enjoy all the care and attention they’re receiving, and they love to play and look out all the windows. They’re looking for a loving home where they will be treasured and adored for the rest of their lives, as all pets should be.

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS