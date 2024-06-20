Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Friday, June 21

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration: 1-10:30 p.m. at the park. Food, games, music, parade, sweet auction; fireworks at dusk

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night. Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Zach Thorsky Bike Ride: departs from from Covenant Lutheran Church, West Main Street, St. Paris, at 9 a.m. and returns approximately 3 p.m. There will be tracker on him for organizers to follow his ride.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

Green Hills Community blood drive: from noon to 3 p.m. at 6557 U.S. 68 South, West Liberty. This is the first blood drive hosted by the Green Hills Community since April 2020 when all blood drives were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Hills has been a blood drive partner with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) since 2007. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Wednesday, June 26

TWIG 13 Silver Jewelry Sale fundraiser: at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room inside the main entrance. Cash, charge, payroll deduction. All proceeds will benefit the patients for the purchase of special equipment, furniture for patient comfort, education and care.

Thursday, June 27

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular business meeting at 9 a.m.

Friday, June 28

Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.

Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, July 4

Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Saturday, July 13

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Memorial Park.

North Lewisburg Fireworks: dusk at ballpark

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp. meeting 5 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular board meeting.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room