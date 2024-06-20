Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
Friday, June 21
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration: 1-10:30 p.m. at the park. Food, games, music, parade, sweet auction; fireworks at dusk
Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night. Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Zach Thorsky Bike Ride: departs from from Covenant Lutheran Church, West Main Street, St. Paris, at 9 a.m. and returns approximately 3 p.m. There will be tracker on him for organizers to follow his ride.
Sunday, June 23
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
Green Hills Community blood drive: from noon to 3 p.m. at 6557 U.S. 68 South, West Liberty. This is the first blood drive hosted by the Green Hills Community since April 2020 when all blood drives were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Hills has been a blood drive partner with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) since 2007. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Wednesday, June 26
TWIG 13 Silver Jewelry Sale fundraiser: at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room inside the main entrance. Cash, charge, payroll deduction. All proceeds will benefit the patients for the purchase of special equipment, furniture for patient comfort, education and care.
Thursday, June 27
Champaign County Board of Elections: regular business meeting at 9 a.m.
Friday, June 28
Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.
Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, July 4
Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber
Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)
Saturday, July 6
Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display
Saturday, July 13
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Memorial Park.
North Lewisburg Fireworks: dusk at ballpark
Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, July 14
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, July 15
Urbana Twp. meeting 5 p.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular board meeting.
Friday, July 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Friday, July 26
My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.
Sunday, July 28
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, August 10
Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, August 11
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, August 19
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 8
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 15
Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Sunday, September 22
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, October 6
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Friday, October 11
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Saturday, October 12
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Sunday, October 20
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room