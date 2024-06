The Titans Aerobatic Team fly their classic North American T-6 Texan aircraft over the greater Dayton area on Tuesday, June 18 as they get ready to participate in the 50th anniversary edition of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend, June 22-23, at the Dayton International Airport. Tickets are still available at www.daytonairshow.com.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today