Haneys celebrate 50th anniversary

Lester and Kathy (Richart) Haney Submitted photo

Lester and Kathy (Richart) Haney are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2024.

They were married on June 22, 1974 in Medway, Ohio. Lester is retired from Honda Manufacturing and Kathy is a Master Gardener for Champaign County.

The couple have 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren: Aaron and Elizabeth Folck with their children Levi, Luke and Sophia; John and Emma Pelfrey and their children James, Jeremiah, and Jacob.

Lester and Kathy have been such a good example of what good spouses, parents, and grandparents should be.

They are celebrating with a family vacation to Alaska.