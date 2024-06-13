Large fire in Logan County under investigation by Division of State Fire Marshal

Pictured is an aerial view of the damaged barn in Logan County that resulted in approximately 44 equine deaths. Photo courtesy of State Fire Marshal

BELLE CENTER – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau continues to investigate a significant fire incident that occurred Saturday, June 8 at 8755 State Route 638 in Belle Center (Logan County) and resulted in approximately 44 equine deaths.

Upon arrival, responding fire crews encountered a structure that was heavily engulfed in flames, necessitating a substantial response from numerous mutual aid agencies. The affected structure, an approximately 60,000 square foot agricultural building, was being used as an equestrian training center.

At the time of the fire, there were numerous civilians and between 40 to 50 horses in the barn.

Fortunately, all civilians were able to exit the structure safely, although one individual required treatment and transport for burn injuries. While some horses were rescued, approximately 44 horses perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing. State Fire Marshal investigators continue to work in collaboration with local authorities and other agencies.

Info from State Fire Marshal, part of the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio’s chief regulatory agency