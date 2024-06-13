Summer concerts kick off tonight; festival on Saturday in Urbana

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, June 14

Champaign County Arts Council Summer Kickoff Concert: free admission at Melvin Miller Park, gates open at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Eleyet McConnell and Honey and Blue to perform. Food trucks on site.

Gloria Theatre: 7 Bridges (“World’s Best Eagles tribute) live concert, 7:30 p.m.

Rock the Monument Four-Miler: 7 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. day of race (rain or shine). Upper shelter house above adult softball diamonds. Course is stroller and dog friendly (on a leash)

DAR annual Flag Day potluck: 11 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Bring a dish to share and your table service. State Regent Susan Leininger will be our guest.

Saturday, June 15

Black Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on East Market Street in Urbana. For details, visit the Black Heritage Festival Facebook page or urbanablkheritagefest.com.

Andy Detwiler “Harmless Farmer” monument dedication: 11 a.m. south of West Liberty on U.S. Route 68. A tractor parade will lead to the site of the monument dedication

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Adams Township Zoning Commission: public hearing concerning proposed amendments to the Adams Township Zoning Resolution on , 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Adams Township Fire/Township Building. The building address is 10778 W. St. Rt. 29, DeGraff. The proposed amendments, initiated by motion of the Zoning Commission, propose to amend Article II Definitions by adding Solar Energy Related Definitions and Article X Supplementary District Regulations by adding Section 1080 Small Solar Energy Systems.

Wednesday, June 19

Community Blood Drive: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, June 21

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration: 1-10:30 p.m. at the park. Food, games, music, parade, sweet auction; fireworks at dusk

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.

Sunday, June 30

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, July 4

Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Saturday, July 13

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Park.

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room