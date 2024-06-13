Summer concerts kick off tonight; festival on Saturday in Urbana

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
Friday, June 14
Champaign County Arts Council Summer Kickoff Concert: free admission at Melvin Miller Park, gates open at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Eleyet McConnell and Honey and Blue to perform. Food trucks on site.
Gloria Theatre: 7 Bridges (“World’s Best Eagles tribute) live concert, 7:30 p.m.
Rock the Monument Four-Miler: 7 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. day of race (rain or shine). Upper shelter house above adult softball diamonds. Course is stroller and dog friendly (on a leash)
DAR annual Flag Day potluck: 11 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. Bring a dish to share and your table service. State Regent Susan Leininger will be our guest.
Saturday, June 15
Black Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on East Market Street in Urbana. For details, visit the Black Heritage Festival Facebook page or urbanablkheritagefest.com.
Andy Detwiler “Harmless Farmer” monument dedication: 11 a.m. south of West Liberty on U.S. Route 68. A tractor parade will lead to the site of the monument dedication
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, June 17
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
Adams Township Zoning Commission: public hearing concerning proposed amendments to the Adams Township Zoning Resolution on , 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Adams Township Fire/Township Building. The building address is 10778 W. St. Rt. 29, DeGraff. The proposed amendments, initiated by motion of the Zoning Commission, propose to amend Article II Definitions by adding Solar Energy Related Definitions and Article X Supplementary District Regulations by adding Section 1080 Small Solar Energy Systems.
Wednesday, June 19
Community Blood Drive: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Friday, June 21
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration: 1-10:30 p.m. at the park. Food, games, music, parade, sweet auction; fireworks at dusk
Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.
Sunday, June 30
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, July 4
Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber
Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)
Saturday, July 6
Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display
Saturday, July 13
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Park.
Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, July 14
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, July 15
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Friday, July 26
My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.
Sunday, July 28
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, August 10
Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, August 11
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, August 19
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 8
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 15
Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Sunday, September 22
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, October 6
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Friday, October 11
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Saturday, October 12
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Sunday, October 20
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room