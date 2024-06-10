Gloria to host Eagles tribute band on June 14

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience (pictured) will perform live at the Gloria Theatre on Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo

Submitted story

7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience, the band crowned by Rolling Stone Magazine as “The best EAGLES tribute on earth,” will perform live at the Gloria Theatre on Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. Gloria officials warned, “It’s unlikely you can get a ticket at the door because advance ticket sales have been so hot.”

According to East Coast Entertainment, “These six gifted musical artists from Nashville have blended their extraordinary talents to honor their musical heroes and rock icons, the EAGLES.” Music critics have raved, “7 Bridges is a stunningly accurate tribute to the legendary Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, they faithfully re-create the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect experience to captivate all levels of Eagles devotees. They’re a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim.”

Since 1971, the Eagles have been one of the most successful bands of all time, and their “Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975” album went on to become the best-selling album in U.S. history.

The 7 Bridges concert will be the 11th “Stars on Stage” event since the Gloria Theatre launched its professional performing arts series last year.

Gloria’s Executive Director, Staci Weller, said: “We knew that bringing professional entertainment back to the Gloria would be a big financial risk, but we knew it was needed. We stepped out in faith and we’re delighted that it’s been so well received by our county and hundreds of concert-goers from all over the region. Offering a wide variety of top-flight, professional performing artists is proving to be another great way to reach and revive our community.”

For tickets and more information on upcoming Stars on Stage concerts, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

Submitted by the Gloria Theatre