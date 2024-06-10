Harmless Farmer monument to be unveiled on June 15

The Andy Detwiler (Harmless Farmer) bronze monument will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on June 15. During his lifetime, Detwiler demonstrated that he was capable of accomplishing most any task with his feet. Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – The Andy Detwiler (Harmless Farmer) bronze monument will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on June 15 just south of West Liberty along U.S. 68 and the public is invited to attend.

There will be a tractor parade in West Liberty just prior to the unveiling.

Many individuals with health issues and challenges have been inspired by the podcasts of the Harmless Farmer. With over 147,000 subscribers and millions of views, Detwiler demonstrated that he was capable of accomplishing most any task with his feet. He drove tractors and all other kinds of vehicles, repaired and fueled equipment and was a highly engaged community member. He served on the Champaign County Fair Board and loved the fair activities including his time as a 4-H participant showing cattle.

“Andy was an angel put on earth to show me I can get past my stroke,” said Ronnie Piatt.

Detwiler passed away from pneumonia after battling cancer in 2022. The response to his passing from the local community and from his podcast followers from throughout the United States and beyond was amazing. He inspired so many with his determination and courage. His ability to speak about farm activities and to demonstrate changing tires, hooking up PTO driven equipment, doing repairs and other farm tasks was proof to many that most of us can overcome disability issues and meet challenges if only we believe we can.

Inspired by Detwiler’s friend Paul Kari and led by David Greenlee, the effort to create a significant memorial to the Harmless Farmer resulted in the creation of this bronze monument as a reminder of Detwiler’s inspiration.

It is hoped that his legacy, represented by this enduring work of art, will perpetuate the hope and confidence that lifted spirits during his lifetime. Contributors to this monument project who donate $500 or more will be listed on bronze plaques at the site in the near future.

Tax deductible donations continue to be accepted by the Champaign County Arts Council and can be made on line at champaincountyartscouncil.org or at 119 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio.

Submitted by Mike Major